Man representing MAGA rioters at court hearings is 'not a licensed attorney' and faces multiple felony charges
Protesters storm the Capitol and halt a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.. - Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

A man who has been representing several MAGA rioters during court hearings is not a licensed attorney, federal prosecutors revealed this week.

Law and Crime reports that a man named Ryan Marshall has been appearing in court to defend Capitol rioters after his boss, right-wing attorney John Pierce, has reportedly been hospitalized with COVID-19.

However, Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne McNamara wrote a notice to the court this week claiming that Marshall is not qualified to give the defendants competent legal representation.

"For roughly the past week, Ryan Marshall -- an associate from Mr. Pierce's law firm who is not a licensed attorney -- has been appearing in Mr. Pierce's place at court hearings and meetings with the government," McNamara wrote. "Because Mr. Pierce is unavailable and Mr. Marshall cannot ethically or legally represent Mr. Pierce's clients, the government is making the Court aware of Mr. Pierce's reported illness so that it can take any steps it believes necessary to ensure the defendant's rights are adequately protected while Mr. Pierce remains hospitalized."

The government also notes that Marshall is currently facing felony charges in two different cases for allegedly defrauding a widow and her late husband. Among other things, Marshall was charged last year with conspiracy, theft, and tampering with public records."

