'Complete lack of judgment': Judge tears apart MAGA rioter who brought her teen son to the Capitol

On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that a North Carolina woman who pleaded guilty to participating in the January 6 Capitol insurrection was blasted by a federal judge at sentencing for bringing her 14-year-old son to the attack.

"Virginia Marie Spencer will spend three months in federal prison and must report for incarceration by Feb. 25. She’ll also spend three years on probation," reported Blake Montgomery. "Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly told Spencer, 'It must have been a traumatic experience to witness this kind of violence. It’s a complete lack of judgment on your part.'"

Her husband Christopher Spencer also faces charges for his involvement in the attack, but has pleaded not guilty.

READ MORE: 'Last straw': MAGA rioter could be headed back to jail after telling CNN he’d storm Capitol again

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the Spencers originally tried to claim to FBI officials that once they realized they were unlawfully in a restricted area, they tried to leave the building. However, the judge noted that "The couple spent more than 30 minutes inside the building and joined at least three different groups of people either inside the Capitol building or while they were marching toward the Capitol."

Virginia Spencer also reportedly confronted counterprotesters, shouting "Easy to talk s**t behind the cops!"