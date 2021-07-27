'Beyond horrifying': Viewers stunned by new House video showing Capitol riot carnage

Capitol riot video screenshot. (YouTube)
Viewers tuning into the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th Capitol riot were universally appalled by a new video shared by the committee that showed the insurrectionists storming the building and attacking Capitol police attempting to protect lawmakers.
Immediately following the airing of the clip -- which can be seen below -- commenters on Twitter expressed dismay, with many saying it drove them to tears again.
House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol youtu.be
Princeton historian Kevin Kruse tweeted: "This video of the Capitol attack. Jesus," with another commenter adding, "It's beyond horrifying. We all saw the videos, the speeches."
Holy shit. The never-before-seen Capitol insurrection video just shown at the Jan. 6 select committee was truly chilling! 🥺— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@Jon Cooper 🇺🇸) 1627393601.0
@Joyjoysilva @KevinMKruse Exactly,it was horrible to watch in real time.— Cheryl Ricer OD, MS🇺🇸💙☮️♻️🏐🌎 (@Cheryl Ricer OD, MS🇺🇸💙☮️♻️🏐🌎) 1627394790.0
Tea Pain's watchin' these shameful videos of the MAGA attack on our Capitol. Big Lies are powerful things. That's… https://t.co/x29P5OxGVa— Tea Pain (@Tea Pain) 1627393670.0
@KevinMKruse Somehow every time they show the videos I see something new which only cements how close this country… https://t.co/Iexfy7NZms— Fenwick (@Fenwick) 1627393730.0
@KevinMKruse The looks on the officers faces....— Dorothy Taylor 😷Jesus Didn't Wear Pants (@Dorothy Taylor 😷Jesus Didn't Wear Pants) 1627393870.0
@KevinMKruse So true! Im speechless and I was expecting it to be bad!😪😭— Keshia Janay (@Keshia Janay) 1627393406.0
It’s a real shame we don’t get to have Jim Jordan on this committee, rolling his eyes and making dismissive gesture… https://t.co/fOMXPsstQ0— Kevin M. Kruse (@Kevin M. Kruse) 1627393481.0
@Dizzyndreamin @KevinMKruse I will NEVER forgive for what they did to our hall of legislation and our democracy. Never.— Take the Shot (@Take the Shot) 1627394535.0
@KevinMKruse Even worse is the feigned ignorance afterwards.— Norm de Plume (@Norm de Plume) 1627393397.0
@AshaRangappa_ I don’t know how anyone can watch that video and listen to these officers without feeling that it wa… https://t.co/XBi5fcYrRN— Kansas Republican No More (@Kansas Republican No More) 1627394957.0
@AshaRangappa_ Me too, and made me nauseous. #NeverForgetJanuary6th https://t.co/plRCSmW3zO— Jolie 🌊Chugging Way to 4K 🌊 Lucas 🇺🇸 💛 💚 (@Jolie 🌊Chugging Way to 4K 🌊 Lucas 🇺🇸 💛 💚) 1627393944.0
@AshaRangappa_ Adam Kinzinger looked like he was being re-traumatized, made me want to cry.— Tina Werni (@Tina Werni) 1627393623.0
holy fucking shit, the U.S. Capitol police are fucking heroes— Jeff Tiedrich (@Jeff Tiedrich) 1627395765.0