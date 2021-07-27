'Beyond horrifying': Viewers stunned by new House video showing Capitol riot carnage
Capitol riot video screenshot. (YouTube)

Viewers tuning into the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th Capitol riot were universally appalled by a new video shared by the committee that showed the insurrectionists storming the building and attacking Capitol police attempting to protect lawmakers.

Immediately following the airing of the clip -- which can be seen below -- commenters on Twitter expressed dismay, with many saying it drove them to tears again.


House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol youtu.be



Princeton historian Kevin Kruse tweeted: "This video of the Capitol attack. Jesus," with another commenter adding, "It's beyond horrifying. We all saw the videos, the speeches."

You can see more responses to the video below:

















