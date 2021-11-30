MAGA-rioting Jesus Christ Superstar actor says he 'can only come to court by special divine appearance'
James Beeks (screen shot)

Alleged MAGA rioter James Beeks, who until recently was an actor in a traveling production of the musical "Jesus Christ: Superstar," is using language commonly associated with sovereign citizens in his court filings.

NBC 4 Washington's Scott MacFarlane on Tuesday flagged Beeks's latest court filing, in which he described himself as "a living breathing sentient being on the land, a natural creation of the Father (God)."

Furthermore, Beeks informed the court that he would "be making a special appearance in court at the appointed time and date whether in physical for or in virtual form."

At the end, he added that "I can only come to court by special divine appearance."

READ MORE: Court hearing for 'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor goes off the rails as the Jan. 6 suspect declares himself a 'sovereign citizen': report

The 49-year-old Beeks was arrested last week in Milwaukee, where he and his troupe were preparing to put on a production of "Jesus Christ: Superstar" in which Beeks would be playing the role of Judas.

Beeks has since been charged with obstruction of Congress, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.

Additionally, court records claim that Beeks is a member of the Oath Keepers milita.

SmartNews