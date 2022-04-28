High-ranking Proud Boy becomes second to enter cooperation agreement with feds: report

On Wednesday, The Kansas City Star reported that a second high-ranking member of the Proud Boys has entered a guilty plea for his involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and is now cooperating with federal authorities.

"Louis Enrique Colon, 45, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder at a hearing held via video conference in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia," reported Judy Thomas. "The plea agreement requires him to cooperate with prosecutors and other law enforcement authorities in the investigation. A sentencing date has not been set. Colon faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine."

"Colon, described in court documents as a 'first-degree member of the Proud Boys,' was charged last year along with three other Kansas City-area Proud Boys and two Arizona siblings who prosecutors say conspired to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6," continued the report. "The others, who all have pleaded not guilty, are William Chrestman and Christopher Kuehne, both of Olathe; Ryan Keith Ashlock, of Gardner; and Felicia and Cory Konold of Arizona."

The Proud Boys are a self-described "Western Chauvinist" organization infamous for their violent street brawls, and linked to white supremacist and neo-Nazi terror organizations.

Colon is not the first member of the Proud Boys to plead guilty. Earlier this month, Charles Donohoe, a Proud Boys leader from West Virginia, accepted charges of obstruction and assaulting a police officer, and entered into an agreement with federal officials.

RELATED: ‘Central figure’ Rudy Giuliani to testify before Jan. 6 committee: report