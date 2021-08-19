Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan pleads guilty after claiming she 'did nothing wrong'

Jenna Ryan, the infamous Dallas-area realtor who took a private plane to Washington before participating in the Capitol insurrection, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing.
During her plea hearing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper asked Ryan if she was "under the effects of any substances that would alter her ability to proceed," according to a report from Jordan Fischer, an investigative reporter at Washington's NBC affiliate.
"I had a single glass of wine last night," Ryan reportedly responded.
"That doesn't count," Cooper replied before Ryan pleaded guilty.
During the hearing, the DOJ presented evidence including a tweet Ryan posted saying, "We just stormed the Capital. It was one of the best days of my life."
"Like other misdemeanor pleas, Jenna Ryan will agree to pay $500 in restitution and will agree to cooperate with the government in other related investigations. She has two co-defendants: Jason Lee Hyland and Katherine Schwab," Fischer reported.
Independent news outlet Empty Wheel added: "One thing DOJ is doing in all the statements of offense is implicating co-defendants, so they'll have less reason to hold out as well. That's true with Ryan."
The charge to which Ryan pleaded carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.
Back in March, Ryan boasted that she was "Definitely not going to jail."
"Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong," Ryan wrote on Twitter.
Sentencing is set for Nov. 4.
