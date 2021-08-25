Ex-cop indicted for Capitol riot unleashes defiant and hateful YouTube rant: report
Kevin Tuck. (Screenshot)

Kevin Tuck, part of a father-and-son police officer duo facing charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot, posted a new YouTube video calling for other conservatives to "rise up," according to ABC affiliate WFTV-9 in Orlando.

Tuck is a former Windermere, FL police officer who joined his son Nathan at the riot -- also a former Florida cop -- and had boasted, "We stormed the Capitol, fought the police," Kevin Tuck allegedly wrote. "… We took the flag. It's our flag," according to the FBI.

Here's some of the content of Tuck's YouTube video, as reported by WFTV-9:

"Pastor Kevin here, the patriot pastor, coming to you…(when) you look at Jan. 6, that was a day that patriots were fed up -- fed up," he said. "Patriots are being arrested left and right for trespassing. You've got to be kidding me."

The station also reported that "in the almost 25-minute-long video, Tuck called for conservatives to "rise up," raging against Republicans and what he considers "alternative lifestyles."

"The Republican Party is weak," Kevin Tuck said. "We need to rise up and be conservative again. Do you remember what conservative means, Republicans? Hear me out: We are embracing the homosexual lifestyle as if this is normal.

"We need to go back to becoming a conservative nation again," Tuck said. "Back to nationalism. Being proud of this country."

A search of YouTube today did not find the video still posted.

You can read the FBI complaint indictment against Tuck, his son Nathan and three others here.


