Cop-assaulting MAGA rioter gets longest January 6th prison sentence yet
Robert Scott Palmer, a Florida man who assaulted Capitol Police during the January 6 Capitol attack, got slapped with a five-year prison sentence on Friday, the longest sentence handed out yet in cases related to the deadly Trump-incited riots.

NBC News reports that the 54-year-old Palmer was sentenced to 63 months in prison for assaulting multiple officers during the January 6th riots.

"Prosecutors said he threw a wooden plank the police, then picked up a fire extinguisher and sprayed its contents at a line of officers, throwing the canister at them after it was empty," writes NBC News. "A few minutes later, prosecutors said, he picked up the fire extinguisher and threw it at them a second time and assaulted another group of officers with a metal pole, throwing it like a spear."

Palmer earlier this week made a bid for leniency when he expressed regret for his actions and blamed former President Donald Trump for lying to his supporters about a "stolen" election.

"[We] were lied to by... the sitting president, as well as those acting on his behalf," Palmer wrote.

Nonetheless, that didn't stop U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan from coming down hard on him in her ruling.

"It has to be made clear that trying to violently overthrow the government, trying to stop the peaceful transition of power, and assaulting law enforcement officers in that effort is going to be met with absolutely certain punishment," she said Friday.

