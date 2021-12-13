Regretful MAGA rioter says Trump 'lied' to him in apology letter to judge

Speaking to MSNBC host Ari Melber, Steele explained that it "speaks volumes" that Meadows is so "exposed legally, certainly politically with Trump."

Steele also speculated that this is why Meadows is backtracking after agreeing to cooperate.

"You just can't wrap your head around that level of crazy," said Steele. "But the reality still remains that legally, the former chief of staff finds himself highly exposed here, largely because of his own doing. Not just what he said in the book, but more importantly, what he's already given over to the Jan. 6 Commission. They have these documents now. Those documents corroborate and further along the timeline they've been working on since the commission was formed, putting together with other documents that they have gotten access to."

Steele then marveled at Meadows for handing over documents and then refusing to answer questions about them.

"What... handing over these documents was all about, now finding himself exposed on the back end of this, trying to come down and say, well, I'm not going to participate, I'm not going to cooperate," he said. "Dude, you're exposed now! They're going to lower the hammer on you. And what do you do then? Cooperate. And I think that will be the next phase of what you see happen because there is no place else to go now that they've got the documents that further along and clarify the timeline, your degree of involvement in it in perpetuating Jan. 6. At some point, you'll start talking about, as we say in the street, copping a plea."



Melber noted that there is mounting criminal evidence against Meadows "that looks very bad and needs to be dealt with."

He noted that one of the most important things discovered in these documents is that Meadows "used a private e-mail account. As you know, in 2016, that was a national issue in many ways. Apparently, Mr. Neadows did. The report mentions that he used two private email accounts, g-mails, for personal and apparently government business. His cell phone for personal as well as business. There are multiple records in the report about direct communications between Meadows and the president, much of this at odds of Trump's claim that there is nothing to hide."

