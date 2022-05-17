'Drunk and high' MAGA rioter cites his own undeveloped 'pre-frontal cortex of the brain' in asking for leniency
Capitol rioter Matthew Miller (DOJ)

A young Capitol rioter is asking for leniency in his sentencing -- and is citing his own undeveloped brain as a reason.

Writing on Twitter, CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane flags a new filing made by Miller's attorneys in which they argue their client, who was 21 years old at the time of the riots, was not fully in control of his mental faculties.

"Although Matthew was... legally an adult... studies have shown that the pre-frontal cortex of the brain is not fully developed until the age of 25," the filing states.

The filing also claims that Miller was not in full command of his decisions because he was "both drunk and high when he fell in with the mob marching toward the Capitol and when he discharged the fire extinguisher" at Capitol police.

To illustrate this point, the attorneys embedded a photo of Miller "carrying a case of beer that he mostly consumed prior to his participation" in the riots.

Finally, the filing blames former President Donald Trump and right-wing media for feeding Miller "a stream of lies" that led him to legitimately believe the 2020 election was stolen by President Joe Biden.

Miller pleaded guilty last year to felony counts of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting police, and he faces a sentence of between three and four years in prison.

