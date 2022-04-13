MAGA rioter throws Trump under the bus: He 'authorized' the attack on the Capitol

On Tuesday, NBC News reported that Dustin Thompson, an Ohio man charged for his role in the January 6 Capitol attack, is arguing in court that former President Donald Trump "authorized" the insurrection.
"Dustin Thompson, 38, of Ohio, is the third Jan. 6 defendant to face a trial by jury after the convictions of Guy Reffitt and former police officer Thomas Robertson," reported Ryan Reilly. "Thompson faces six charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and theft of government property. His co-defendant, Robert Lyon, pleaded guilty last month, admitting that he and Thompson traveled to Washington together, stole a coat rack and fled from police when they were confronted on the grounds of the Capitol."
"Samuel Shamansky, an attorney for Thompson, told jurors Tuesday that his client had 'snatched the coat rack, foolishly,' and that there was 'no question' that his client took part in the 'horrible' event on Jan. 6 that interrupted a 'solemn and sacred proceeding,'" the report continued. "But, Shamansky argued, the 'genesis' of the attack began months before Jan. 6, and responsibility fell at the feet of Trump, who 'authorized this assault' on the Capitol."
Thompson has argued for months that the former president pushed him to invade the Capitol, and at one point even asked the court to appoint U.S. Marshals to help him subpoena testimony from Trump, as well as his allies Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon.
Several January 6 defendants have sought to blame the former president for their behavior. Prior to the attack, Trump gave a speech at a rally in D.C. claiming that the 2020 election was stolen and urging his supporters to "fight like hell" for him. He also expressed sympathy for the attackers while the event was unfolding and waited hours to tell them publicly to go home — all of which was part of the basis for the former president's second impeachment.
While some judges have agreed Trump bears responsibility for the attack, it has not gotten most rioters out of punishment for their offenses.