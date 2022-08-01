Capitol rioter's daughter subtly implicates Trump in plea for leniency at sentencing hearing

The daughter of a convicted Capitol rioter pleaded for leniency for her father on Monday -- and subtly implicated former President Donald Trump in the process.
WUSA9's Jordan Fischer reports that Peyton Reffitt, the daughter of January 6th defendant Guy Reffitt, didn't deserve to bear the harshest punishment for his actions, as he was incited by former President Donald Trump to storm the Capitol building.
"My father's name wasn't on the flags that everyone was carrying that day," she said. "It was another man's name. [My father] wasn't the leader."
Reffitt became infamous earlier this year when his own son, Jackson Reffitt, testified against him at his trial.
Among other things, Jackson Reffitt said his father sent messages to the family promoting a new civil war, while also talking about "rising up" and "destroying" the United States government.
In all, Guy Reffitt was found guilty on charges of transporting a firearm in furtherance of civil disorder, guilty of obstruction of justice, guilty of entering the Capitol with a firearm, and guilty of obstruction law enforcement officers.
Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for a Pennsylvania Senate seat after winning a razor thin primary race, is now trailing in the polls. In recent weeks, new financial and medical ethics concerns have arisen, along with controversy over his Pennsylvania residency status. Oz is a longtime resident of New Jersey.
Trump-endorsed Oz misspelled the name of his Pennsylvania address on his official declaration of candidacy form, claiming "Huntington Valley" instead of "Huntingdon Valley." Before he gave up his entertainment career as a celebrity surgeon to run for U.S. Senate, Mehmet Oz was best known as the host of daytime TV's "The Dr. Oz Show.”
According to his financial disclosure filed in April of 2022, required of all Senate candidates, Oz valued his assets between $104 million and $422 million. If elected, he would be one of the wealthiest members of the Senate.
"We grew up just south of Philadelphia," Oz said. "I went to medical school at Penn in Philadelphia, went to business school at Wharton in Philadelphia. I married my wife in the house we live in right now in Montgomery County, outside of Philadelphia."
In addition to the controversy surrounding his residency, according to a new report from the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, Dr. Oz is being called out by medical ethics experts for plugging health supplements without noting to customers his personal financial stake in the companies.
"Oz’s platforms boosted PanTheryx products without disclosing Oz’s personal financial relationship to the company," reports The Daily Beast. "In 2018, for example, videos ran on the Dr. Oz Show website that were sponsored by DiaResQ, another PanTheryx supplement. None of the PanTheryx products Oz plugged were approved by the FDA; one study found DiaResQ was 'no better than a placebo."
The American Medical Association’s code of ethics discourages physicians from selling or being paid to endorse any health products beyond medication. If they do so, the AMA says physicians have an ethical obligation to disclose "the nature of their financial interest in the sale of the products."
A new ad from a political interest group attacks Oz for making dubious claims claims about products, with Oz remarking, "I’ve got the number one miracle in a bottle to burn your fat" and promoting a "miracle pill."
The video opens with the headline, "Remember the con."
"Oz has been the target of criticism from senators, a British medical journal, Columbia University colleagues and a class action lawsuit over his promotion of products on his TV show," Politifact reports.
The November Pennsylvania Senate election contends to be one of the most important midterm races to follow. Sen Pat Toomey (R), who announced he would not run again, is supporting Dr. Oz, along with former president Trump.
QAnon influencers and anti-vaxxers are spreading an antisemitic conspiracy theory about the global food crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Conspiracy theorist Twitter accounts have started pushing disinformation blaming Jewish people for the interruption of grain exports from Ukraine, echoing claims by the Russian government -- which has blamed western sanctions on the disruption, according to research by the Network Contagion Research Institute that was reported by The Guardian.
"According to NCRI, the accounts frequently link rising food insecurity to a 'cabal of shadowy, and often Jewish elites, for bringing about the New World Order,' rather than to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," the newspaper reported.
Russian has blocked Ukraine's shipping ports, which puts millions of people in Africa and elsewhere at risk of starvation, but antisemitic social media users are making up claims about Jewish manipulation of the food supply.
“Never believe for one moment there’s a shortage of anything. Food. Water. Oil. They create and manufacture these shortages. These aren’t naturally occurring whatsoever," claimed QAnon influencer GhostEzra.
The NCRI and the Rutgers Miller Center conducted open-source analysis of Russian disinformation websites and individuals, and then analyzed the use of terms around food security on Twitter and Telegram, and detected the pattern of disinformation flowing from Kremlin-linked media and QAnon influencers and other conspiracy theorists.
“There is a significant overlap between QAnon and other anti-vax and online conspiracy communities,” said Alex Goldenberg, lead intelligence analyst at the NCRI and a research fellow at the Rutgers Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience. “Some of the more colorful food-mandate conspiracies intermingle with anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.”
The cells in your body are not all the same. Each of your organs has cells with very different functions. For example, liver cells are top-notch secretors, as their job requires them to make and export many of the proteins in your blood. By contrast, muscle cells are tasked with facilitating the contractions that allow you to move.
The fact that cells are so specialized has implications for gene therapy, a way to treat genetic diseases by correcting the source of the error in a patient’s DNA. Health providers use a harmless viral or bacterial vector to carry a corrective gene into a patient’s cells, where the gene then directs the cell to produce the proteins necessary to treat the disease. Muscle cells are a common target because gene therapies injected into the muscle are more accessible than introduction into the body by other routes. But muscle cells may not produce the desired protein as efficiently as needed if the job the gene instructs it to do is very different from the one it specializes in.
Gene therapy involves replacing a defective gene with a functioning one that can direct cells to produce missing or dysfunctional proteins.
Boosting protein factories
One disease for which gene therapy has great potential is alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency, a condition in which liver cells are unable to make adequate amounts of the protein AAT. It results in a breakdown of lung tissue that can cause serious respiratory problems, including the development of severe lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or emphysema.
Patients are usually treated by receiving AAT via infusion. But this requires patients to either make regular trips to the hospital or keep expensive equipment at home for the rest of their lives. Replacing the faulty gene that caused their AAT shortage in the first place could be a boon for patients. Current gene therapies inject the AAT-producing gene into muscle. One of our colleagues, Terence Flotte, developed a way to use a harmless version of an adeno-associated virus as a vehicle to deliver AAT gene therapies into the body via injection, allowing for sustained release of the protein over several years.
Lung damage from alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency can lead to emphysema.
But muscle cells aren’t very good at producing the AAT proteins the gene instructs them to make. Flotte and his team found that AAT levels one to five years after gene therapy were only 2% to 2.5% of the optimal concentration for therapeutic effect.
We wanted to find a way to turn muscle cells into better protein factories, like liver cells. We tested a number of different molecules on mice muscle cells to determine if they would boost AAT secretion. We found that adding a molecule called suberoylanilide hydroxamic acid, or SAHA, helps muscle cells make AAT at a production level more like that of liver cells. It works because SAHA is a proteostasis regulator with the ability to boost the cell’s protein output.
Down the road, we believe that adding SAHA or similar proteostasis regulators to gene therapies could help increase the effectiveness of these treatments for many genetic diseases.
Beyond gene therapy
Our findings have implications beyond just gene therapies. The effectiveness of mRNA vaccines, for example, is also affected by how well each cell produces a particular type of protein. Because most mRNA vaccines are given through an injection to the muscle, they may also face the same limitations as gene therapies and produce a lower-than-desirable immune response. Increasing the protein production of muscle cells could potentially improve vaccine immunity.
Protein homeostasis is a burgeoning field that goes beyond drug development. Many neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s are linked to abnormal protein regulation. The deterioration of a cell’s ability to manage protein production and use over time may contribute to age-related diseases. Further research on ways to improve the cellular machinery behind protein homeostasis could help delay aging and open many new doors for treating a wide range of diseases.