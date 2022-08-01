Capitol rioter's daughter subtly implicates Trump in plea for leniency at sentencing hearing

The daughter of a convicted Capitol rioter pleaded for leniency for her father on Monday -- and subtly implicated former President Donald Trump in the process.

WUSA9's Jordan Fischer reports that Peyton Reffitt, the daughter of January 6th defendant Guy Reffitt, didn't deserve to bear the harshest punishment for his actions, as he was incited by former President Donald Trump to storm the Capitol building.

"My father's name wasn't on the flags that everyone was carrying that day," she said. "It was another man's name. [My father] wasn't the leader."

Regardless, Reffitt appears to be in line to receive the harshest prison sentence yet handed down to a January 6th defendant, as the baseline guidelines for his offense level recommend a sentence of between 87 and 108 months in prison.

Reffitt became infamous earlier this year when his own son, Jackson Reffitt, testified against him at his trial.

Among other things, Jackson Reffitt said his father sent messages to the family promoting a new civil war, while also talking about "rising up" and "destroying" the United States government.

In all, Guy Reffitt was found guilty on charges of transporting a firearm in furtherance of civil disorder, guilty of obstruction of justice, guilty of entering the Capitol with a firearm, and guilty of obstruction law enforcement officers.