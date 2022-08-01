Trump's plan to escape prosecution by announcing 2024 run could backfire: legal expert
Attorney Paul Rosenzweig told CNN's Jim Acosta that former President Donald Trump could be making a mistake if he believes making an early announcement that he's running for president in 2024 will save him from being prosecuted.

While discussing the latest moves that federal prosecutors are making in their grand jury investigation of the January 6 Capitol riots, Acosta asked Rosenzweig about past statements he'd made about the United States Department of Justice accelerating its investigation of Trump if he made an announcement of running for president.

"I think Trump has it exactly backwards," he said. "He thinks if he runs, that will deter prosecution. But in reality... something like Ford's pardon of Nixon brought was premised on Nixon's agreement to fade from the public scene. Same with Bill Clinton. By remaining on the political scene, Trump makes it more likely, rather than less likely, if there's evidence of criminality, the justice department will be compelled to bring the charges."

Rosenzweig also said that it appeared, based on reports about testimony the grand jury has heard, that Trump is now the subject of the DOJ's investigation, although there's no indication yet that he is being targeted by prosecutors.

