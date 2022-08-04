Alex Jones lawyers' 'colossal error' has put them in danger of going to jail: CNN legal analyst

Attorneys representing Alex Jones apparently sent opposing counsel a full copy of their client's mobile phone data by accident -- and CNN legal analyst Paul Callan thinks it could put them in legal hot water.

At issue is the fact that the phone data contradict a claim Jones made under oath that he never sent any text messages or emails related to his past false claims about the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

While this could obviously put Jones in jeopardy of facing perjury charges, Callan said his lawyers could be feeling the heat as well.

"This is a colossal error by the defense attorneys," he explained. "What they're going to say is that we had thousands of documents in this case and this just slipped through and we didn't really know that those text messages were in the pile of documents that were turned over to Jones's attorneys. That's what the attorneys are going to say because otherwise the attorneys are guilty of subornation of perjury."

Callan then elaborated why these lawyers' best option is to simply claim they are grossly incompetent.

"If you put a witness on the stand knowing that that witness is going to commit perjury, you share his guilt in that crime so the attorneys could be in big trouble," he said. "Their defense is going to be, well, it was a mistake."

As for Jones himself, Callan said that he deserves to be in "jail, jail, jail" for "lying in court and telling these horrible lies about these 20 dead children and six of their adult teachers who died in this horrible, horrible incident."

