High-priced lawyer Trump brought on to help Mar-a-Lago docs case 'sidelined' in less than a month: CNN
Christopher Kise, the high-priced lawyer brought on by former President Donald Trump to help with his defense in the Mar-a-Lago stolen documents case, has reportedly been "sidelined" after less than a month on the job.

CNN reports that Kise "is expected to remain on Trump’s legal team but is not leading the work related to the federal government’s investigation" into Trump's mishandling of top-secret government documents that he kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort and failed to return even after receiving a subpoena for them.

CNN says it does not know specifically why Kise has been sidelined, but it reports that he "may instead focus his efforts on the other investigations Trump is facing, which range from his business practices to the January 6 insurrection."

Kise, a former Florida solicitor general, was brought on just weeks ago to add some much-needed experience to Trump's legal team, which before had included former One America New Network host Christina Bobb, Florida insurance lawyer Lindsey Halligan, and Alina Habba, who previously served as general counsel for a parking-garage firm.

Trump's outside spending arm reportedly paid Kise a hefty $3 million retainer fee for his services after he was rejected by multiple other attorneys who had relevant experience in litigating complicated cases involving national security.

A Trump spokesman told CNN that Kise remains a key part of Trump's legal team and "any suggestion otherwise is untrue."

