Capitol rioter found mentally competent to stand trial over threats to 9-11 dispatcher

A New York man facing 10 charges related to his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been found mentally competent in regards to charges that he made around 143 harassing calls to Michigan 911 dispatchers, MLive reports.

Jonathan Joshua Munafo was charged with two counts of interstate threatening communications, and one count interstate harassing telephone calls.

Munafo made the calls on Jan. 5, where he told a dispatcher that he would kill her and attack her family if he was not connected to a police officer.

“B*tch, I’m gonna cut your throat. I’m gonna make you eat your f*cking nose," Manafo said during the call. "I’m gonna hurt you bad for this. It won’t be today, it won’t be tomorrow, it’ll be f*cking soon, though, you stupid c*nt. Insurrection Act, I’m coming to your door first, and it’s public knowledge, you stupid, stupid b*tch.”

Munafo allegedly punched a U.S. Capitol Police officer during the riot and used a flagpole to break windows on the Capitol building. He also allegedly stole a police officer's riot shield, according to proesecutors.