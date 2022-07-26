MAGA rioter likely to deploy 'idiot defense' at upcoming trial: reporter
Capitol attacker Doug Jensen (Photo: DOJ Indictment)

Accused MAGA rioter Doug Jensen is asking to have his trial delayed until next year -- but NBC News reporter Ryan Reilly believes he already has a good idea of what Jensen will eventually argue in his defense.

As Reilly writes, Jensen became infamous in the wake of the January 6th riots by posting a video of himself bragging about being at the White House -- when in reality he was standing outside the United States Capitol building.

All this leads Reilly to believe that we should "expect to see another attempt at what's colloquially known as the idiot defense" in Jensen's efforts to avoid jail time for his actions.

Reilly then cites past statements made by Jensen in which he says he looked "like a complete idiot" when he said he was at the White House and not the Capitol.

Jensen in the past has repeatedly gotten himself into trouble for disobeying court orders restricting his activities as a precondition of his pretrial release from jail.

Last year, for example, Jensen was sent back to prison because he broke a court order against using the internet by livestreaming MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's "Cyber Symposium" that notoriously failed to show President Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election.

