WATCH: Mike Lindell blames failure of his disastrous Cyber Symposium on 'Antifa' infiltrators

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's "Cyber Symposium" on 2020 election fraud was an utter disaster, as his own hand-picked cybersecurity expert admitted this week that the data they used to justify claims that China hacked the election were illegitimate.

Talking on Thursday night, a subdued Lindell claimed that the event had been sabotaged by outside infiltrators who were working with the mainstream press to ensure that his symposium was a failure.

"There were so many bad -- they said it was Antifa here," Lindell claimed.

One of Lindell's allies then alleged that mainstream media reporters gave their press credential name tags to Antifa saboteurs -- and Lindell agreed completely.

"Yep, they were working with them," said Lindell.

Lindell's symposium was so catastrophic that even ally Steve Bannon earlier this week admitted that the pillow magnate had failed to prove that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

