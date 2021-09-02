QAnon-backing Capitol rioter sent back to jail for defying court by live-streaming Mike Lindell symposium

A QAnon-supporting Capitol rioter is headed back to jail after violating the conditions of his release by live-streaming MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's "Cyber Symposium" last month.



U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly, a Donald Trump appointee, on Thursday morning revoked Doug Jensen's pre-trial release, after determining that he violated a strict prohibition against internet use within weeks of getting out of jail.

Kelly noted that prior to his initial release in July, Jensen claimed that after four years of studying QAnon online, he'd had a "wake-up call" and realized that he'd been "deceived by a pack of lies."

"It's now clear that he has not experienced a transformation, that he continues to seek out those conspiracy theories that led to his dangerous conduct on Jan. 6," Kelly said, adding that Jensen to seems to have an inability or unwillingness to follow orders from law enforcement — which was previously demonstrated by his conduct during the Capitol insurrection.

Jensen was wearing a QAnon T-shirt when he confronted Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman during the Jan. 6 insurrection, disobeying orders to stand back. The judge opted to release Jensen with strict conditions in July, after his attorney argued that he "had no basic understanding of where he even was that day."

"This is me touching the f*cking White House," Jensen said in a cell phone video from the riot, his hand placed on the Capitol as the riot raged around him.



Jensen, who later scuffled with police in the Senate chamber, faces multiple felony charges that carry a maximum of 20 years in prison.

During Thursday's hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hava Arin Levenson Mirell noted that after he was caught watching Lindell's videos, Jensen compared the violation to a "drug relapse." But Mirell told the judge, "There is no chemical dependency here."

The prosecutor also noted that Jensen used the same metaphor of drug addiction when he pleaded with the judge to be released from jail after six months.

"Now he's using same alleged addiction as a reason to let him stay (out of jail)," she said. "You can't have it both ways."

Jensen's attorney, Christopher Michael Davis, compared his client's condition to a "compulsion."

"It just doesn't add up," Davis said. "This is an intelligent man. He is not a bumbling idiot by any sense of the word. This man has some issues he needs to come to grips with, and unfortunately he hasn't come to grips with them yet."

Davis also disputed the government's account of a new video showing Jensen scuffling with police in the Senate chamber, claiming his client was "sucker-punched" by an officer.

But Judge Kelly said any interpretation of the video, which has not been made public, was irrelevant to the question of whether Jensen violated the conditions of his release, which he has admitted to doing.

Kelly noted that Jensen considered himself "a digital soldier" who wanted to be a "poster boy for QAnon" and was "all about a revolution."

The judge said he made a "close call" in July about whether to release Jensen, but now it's clear he remains a threat to the community.

He noted that Jensen was caught watching Lindell's symposium during his first unannounced visit from pretrial services officers. He also said Jensen's wife, who reportedly left her phone unlocked in the garage when she went to work, can no longer be trusted to be his "third-party custodian."

"I do find that he is unlikely to abide by any condition or combination of conditions for release," Kelly said, before turning over Jensen into the custody of U.S. marshals.

Here's video of Jensen's confrontation with Goodman: