Infamous Capitol rioter joined up with Lauren Boebert and Madison Cawthorn during border visit: report
Lauren Boebert with Anthony Aguero. (CNN screenshot)

According to a report from CNN's KFile, a Capitol rioter already linked to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lent a helping hand to Republican lawmakers who made a visit to the border last Tuesday night.

Anthony Aguero, who was filmed in the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6th, with his red Donald Trump hat on backward, served as a translator for multiple Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and Ronny K. Jackson (R-TX) during their late-night visit organized by the conservative Republican Study Committee.

According to the KFiles, Aguero, "...can be seen in videos and photos with Republican members of Congress who traveled to a route along the border frequented by migrants on Tuesday night. CNN's KFile previously reported that Aguero went into the Capitol during the January 6 riot and cheered and justified the break-in. During his livestream of the Tuesday visit, Aguero interviewed and chatted with Reps. Tom. Tiffany of Wisconsin, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Chris Jacobs of New York, Michael Cloud of Texas, John Rose of Tennessee, Ronny Jackson of Texas, and Mary Miller of Illinois.

In video posted to YouTube (see below), Aguero name drops being with Cawthorn during the nighttime excursion by telling viewers, "That is freaking awesome. That is freaking awesome. I'll tell you that."


In previous reporting, KFiles noted that Aguero has already been identified as being in the Capitol on Jan 6th, although he has yet to be charged.

"Aguero has not been charged for unlawful entry at the US Capitol on January 6. After chanting 'heave-ho' as rioters attempted to break in, he entered the Capitol Rotunda and later chanted 'our house' on the Capitol steps. In a livestream one day after the Capitol riot, he attacked those who condemned the ransacking of the Capitol. The FBI previously declined to comment on whether it was investigating Aguero in an email to CNN," CNN is reporting, adding that a spokesperson for the Republicans dismissed his attendance at the border, telling CNN, "Chairman (Jim) Banks never spoke to the individual in question, the Republican Study Committee was unaware of his identity and whereabouts on January 6, and he did not travel with our group to the border."

In addition to CNN's report, Eliza Relman of Business Insider tweeted that Aguero, "is also one of the guys who tried to track down @AOC in the Capitol in 2019 and vandalized her office guestbook with @mtgreenee."

You can see her tweet below as well as tweets from the KFiles showing the Aguero at the border and in the Capitol .






