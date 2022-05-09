Trump-loving Texas sisters who participated in Capitol riot as a family affair plead guilty

Two sisters who joined their parents and brother in the January 6 riot have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of parading at the U.S. Capitol.

Kristi and Kayli Munn, of Borger, Texas, entered the plea Friday to the charges. Their brother Joshua Munn made a similar plea April 28. The siblings were charged along with their parents Thomas and Dawn Munn, while a sixth family member, a minor child, was uncharged.

During a telephone interview less than three weeks after the riot, Kristi Munn “admitted to going to the U.S. Capitol to see President Trump speak and to express her First Amendment rights to object to the electoral college results, but denied going inside the Capitol or participating in any violence, vandalism, or any other criminal activity at the Capitol,” the FBI alleged.

But video shows the Munn family members crawling through a window at 2:25 p.m. on the day of the riot, the FBI stated. And as Raw Story reported last July, there was this from Kristi Munn’s Facebook page:

IN OTHER NEWS: Republicans aren't even bothering to lie about it anymore. They are now coming for birth control

"These women stormed OUR capital and demanded OUR House and Country back!!!!" Kristi Munn posted. "They did not brake [sic] burn threaten swear push touch or hurt another American there today but they damn sure made their voice hear [sic]!!!"

Subsequent social media activity confirmed their presence inside the building, including one Facebook conversation between Kayli Munn and another relative who asked how the march had been.

"F*cking great!" Kayli Munn said. "Holy sh*t we were inside the f*cking capital!"

On the day before the riot, their father Tom Dunn had posted “We made it to our hotel just outside DC … 1,600 miles in 24 hrs!” Afterward he posted this:

READ MORE: Trump-backed Idaho governor candidate vows 'Christ will reign' if she's elected

“The DC police opened up on a small group climbing the scaffolding, with gas grenades . . . The only damage to the capital building was several windows and sets of doors. Nothing inside the capital was damaged. I can tell you, patriots NEVER made it to the chamber. There was no violence in the capital building, the crowd was NOT out of control . . . they were ANGRY!!!”

The parading charges against the two women are misdemeanors carrying a maximum penalty of six months in prison.

You can read the criminal complaint against the Munn family members here.