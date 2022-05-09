Trump-backed Idaho governor candidate vows 'Christ will reign' if she's elected
Via McGeachin for Governor Facebook

Idaho's right-wing Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin vowed that "Christ will reign" if she is elected governor.

The lieutenant governor is looking to unseat incumbent Gov. Brad Little, also a Republican, and she's drawn the endorsement of former president Donald Trump after she defended him during an appearance on Tucker Carlson's program on Fox News, and she has campaigned with election conspiracists and white supremacists such as Stew Peters.

"God calls us to pick up the sword and fight, and Christ will reign in the state of Idaho," McGeachin told Peters on his streaming program.

McGeachin has also associated with members of right-wing militia groups, including the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, that were involved in the U.S. Capitol riot, and retired law enforcement officers came out in opposition to her "political extremism."

