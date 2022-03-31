Watch: 'Stop the Steal' organizer complains that the Jan. 6 Committee has her text messages

One of the organizers of the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 complained on MSNBC on Thursday about Congress obtaining her text messages.

Caroline Wren, former national finance advisor for the Trump campaign, was identified by the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol as the "VIP advisor" for the Jan. 6 rally.

"A grand jury sitting in Washington is investigating the rallies that preceded the storming of the Capitol, a person familiar with the matter said. One of the subpoenas, which was reviewed by The New York Times, sought information about people 'classified as VIP attendees' at Mr. Trump’s Jan. 6 rally," the newspaper reported. "It also sought information about members of the executive and legislative branches who had been involved in the 'planning or execution of any rally or any attempt to obstruct, influence, impede or delay' the certification of the 2020 election."

Wren was interviewed by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.

"It's a primary pillar of American democracy to protest your government and for private citizens, you know, for Congress to be able to just come in and seize a year's worth of your text messages, your emails, your call logs, your geological information absent any warrant or due process I think is very concerning," Wren said, even though there was due process in the issuing of her September 29 subpoena.

She also complained about the committee obtaining text messages between Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows.

"She has every right to her own beliefs. I have a very big problem with Congress taking private messages of individuals and then selectively leaking those to sort of embarrass and humiliate people on national television," she said.

Indeed, the messages were very embarrassing for Thomas as they showed her to be a devotee of the QAnon conspiracy theory seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

However, they were voluntarily given to the committee by Meadows as part of his cooperation with the investigation.

Watch: