How Trump team's 'innermost secrets' could be spilled to investigators
Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 28, 2022. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP)

On Tuesday, writing for MSNBC's The ReidOut Blog, Ja'han Jones outlined how former Trump administration aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony to the Fulton County, Georgia district attorney could blow the lid off secrets of top administration officials.

"A new report suggests some of the former Trump White House chief of staff's innermost secrets may be revealed to investigators regardless of whether or not he chooses to cooperate," wrote Jones. "CNN reported Monday that former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson, whose bombshell testimony during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing in June shifted the investigation’s scope, is also cooperating with the probe in Fulton County. Neither MSNBC nor NBC News has independently confirmed CNN's reporting."

Hutchinson made several new bombshell claims in that earlier hearing, including that Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent who wouldn't drive him to the Capitol complex to join the rioters, and that he wanted them allowed into the grounds because "they're not here to hurt me." Officials close to Trump, including a top Secret Service official, disputed that version of events.

"In this post I wrote following Hutchinson’s testimony to the Jan. 6 committee in June, I explain why she’s a 'not-so-secret weapon' for investigators probing Trump’s attempt to overturn the election," said the report. "The short of it is that Jan. 6 committee member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said in May that young staffers from the Trump administration, like Hutchinson, were often deeply involved in their bosses’ work. And they’ve apparently been extremely helpful to the committee."

Fani Willis, the DA of Fulton County, has been aggressively investigating whether any state laws were broken as part of Trump and his allies' efforts to throw out the 2020 election results, including his phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding he "find" extra votes for him.

A report in September indicated that Willis already has grounds to believe serious crimes were committed. Another this month revealed the Republican Party of Georgia is paying for the legal defense of the fake Trump "electors" listed to try to get former Vice President Mike Pence to throw out the state's real electors — another part of the plot under investigation by Willis' office.

