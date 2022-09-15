Georgia DA finds credible allegations that serious crimes have been committed in Trump election fraud inquiry: report

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Thursday that her office has found credible allegations that serious crimes have been committed in the Donald Trump election fraud case in Georgia, the Washington Post reported.

The scandal began when the former president pressured Georgia officials to change the 2020 election results. In a recorded phone call with Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump demanded that he "find 11,780 votes."

The special grand jury has questioned several top Republicans involved in the election and who either directly witnessed what could be considered a conspiracy to commit election fraud. At one point, Trump's then-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, flew down to Atlanta, Georgia with the demand to speak to election officials. The officials were uncomfortable with Meadows and any administration officials putting pressure on their office, while fully understanding that Trump lost the election, according to text messages.

“The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences,” Fulton County District Attorney Willis told The Post.

“A decision is going to have to be made,” on whether to ask Trump to testify, “and I imagine it’s going to be made late this fall," she also said.

She also made it clear that she put a stop to any grand jury information during the primary election to avoid allegations that she was behaving in a political manner. She will also stop the panel on Oct. 7 to ensure the month prior to the election is similarly quiet.

She also said that the probe would be finished calling witnesses by the end of the year.

Previously, Willis suggested that the elector's scandal, the pressuring of officials and threats against election officials could be prosecuted using Georgia's conspiracy and anti-racketeering or RICO laws.

“The RICO statute allows you to tell jurors the full story” of a complex conspiracy, Willis explained. “It’s a great statute for prosecutors."

Read the full report at the Washington Post.

