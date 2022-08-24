Missouri school district plans to bring back spanking children with a paddle
(Shutterstock.com)

A Missouri school district told parents this Tuesday that a new corporal punishment policy approved back in June decision would soon be implemented.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, Cassville School District parents are being asked if they would like to opt their child in or out of the program.

Disciplining kids by “swatting the buttocks with a paddle” is legal in the state. “We’ve had people actually thank us for it,” Superintendent Merlyn Johnson said.

The district said that the paddling will only be administered by a school principal and a witness must be present. A paddling will never be carried out while other children are watching.

IN OTHER NEWS: Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was 'swatted' at her Georgia home

“Surprisingly, those on social media would probably be appalled to hear us say these things but the majority of people that I've run into have been supportive,” Johnson said.

But one local parent told OzarksFirst that she was shocked by the policy.

“I do not think it is appropriate,” said Miranda Waltrip. “You know, there are a lot of kids in the school district that don’t have parents that use resources the way that they should for their children.”

“You know, I feel like if they had a different outlet like counseling services and school instead of corporal punishment, that would be the more appropriate answer,” she added. “At the end of the day they are having to hold the child down and spank them or use whatever means that they can to make the child submissive when that is not the issue, it is the fact that they need to be heard because children act out for varied reasons.”

SmartNews