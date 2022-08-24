Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was 'swatted' at her Georgia home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed that she was "swatted" early on Wednesday morning at her home in Rome, Ga. Police responded to her home after receiving a prank call.
"Swatting" refers to the act of calling in a false report to emergency services in an attempt to get an armed SWAT team to respond to a location.
Taylor told Fox 5 Atlanta that the incident was "traumatizing."
"I don't care what political party you are - this is evil. This is not OK. And I will find out who swatted my house. And I will do everything in my power to bring them to justice," she said.
Floyd County Police Department Assistant Chief Tom Ewing said they responded to the call. "We responded and there was nothing." Greene posted the announcement on Twitter and said it happened just after 1 a.m.
"Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am. I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County. More details to come."
Conservatives quickly responded and demanded justice. Alex Bruesewitz wrote, "Whoever did this to @RepMTG needs to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. This is horrific & incredibly dangerous!" A reporter for The Blaze Elijah Schaffer replied, "They are trying to get MTG killed." Brian Glenn shared Greene's tweet and wrote "Very thankful for the local law enforcement there in Rome. Whoever did this will face the consequences of the full extent of the law."
Greene expressed her gratitude to local law enforcement and said more details were forthcoming.