Rep. Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Photo: Gage Skidmore)​

The bombshell report that the Supreme Court already has a draft opinion teed up to overturn Roe v. Wade has triggered a firestorm of protests around the country, with people rallying to stand up for abortion rights in anticipation of the right-wing justices' ruling in June.

But Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has a derogatory theory about who is doing the protesting.

"How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no Bumble matches?" wrote Gaetz on Twitter Wednesday.

Gaetz's mockery of the pro-choice protesters immediately triggered an explosion of outrage on social media.

Many commenters made note of the tone in his criticism of the protesters; in fact, polls show that a broad cross-section of the American public doesn't want Roe overturned.

Still others noted that Gaetz himself is in little position to speak about women in their 30s as if they are elderly, when he himself is under federal investigation for allegedly sex trafficking a teenage girl.













