The bombshell report that the Supreme Court already has a draft opinion teed up to overturn Roe v. Wade has triggered a firestorm of protests around the country, with people rallying to stand up for abortion rights in anticipation of the right-wing justices' ruling in June.
But Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has a derogatory theory about who is doing the protesting.
"How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no Bumble matches?" wrote Gaetz on Twitter Wednesday.
Gaetz's mockery of the pro-choice protesters immediately triggered an explosion of outrage on social media.
Many commenters made note of the tone in his criticism of the protesters; in fact, polls show that a broad cross-section of the American public doesn't want Roe overturned.
Still others noted that Gaetz himself is in little position to speak about women in their 30s as if they are elderly, when he himself is under federal investigation for allegedly sex trafficking a teenage girl.
I don't think we need this kind of misogyny in Congress. Since GOP leadership doesn't seem to care, it's up to voters to turnout in numbers so big they overcome efforts to suppress the vote.
Wait, so, if a congressman thinks I'm dumb and hot enough to fuck, then can I get an abortion?
How many of the GOP extremists crowing about overturning Roe are overhyped, underhanded sex traffickers who are returned to custody from their sentencing hearing to a bland meal as the latest prison b*tch with hopefully no cage matches?
It's the 'over-educated' that's the tell here
Now, Matthew. We went to college together and had several classes together. I don't think it's wise for you to comment on anyone's intelligence. You know, the whole glass houses thing.
When they start claiming women are "over-educated," that's when you know the misogyny is reaching increasingly dangerous levels
Matt! Senator Tina Smith here, wife, mom of two, grandma to two grandsons. So glad you brought this up! Our coalition of the pissed indeed includes many strong, smart, powerful millennial women—women of all ages! 

Oh and I look forward to following your federal investigation!
Republicans like Matt Gaetz are for government-mandated pregnancy, against education, and against cats.

You can help on campaigns to decide whether or not he is in the majority this November (assuming he isn't indicted by the DOJ who is investigating him for sex crimes).
This is revelatory. And let's just be clear: it's how most of his party view women: as nothing more than vessels for men's pleasure and procreation. Getting an education defeats the prime directive of being young, dumb, barefoot and pregnant. Now you see why this guy dates teens.
This is how the Republican Party views you women. I don't know what more you need to motivate you to get involved in midterms NOW and FIERCELY!!!
they should be living their best lives, underaged, coked up and passed around by guys pushing 40?
Matt, why is it not surprising that in your brain, women in their 30s are somehow decrepit and barren?
If they're over-educated, they might figure out how to accept their Venmo payments.
Overeducated? You make it seem like education is a bad thing.
Overeducated woman here:
What EXACTLY does an over-educated Woman look like? Does she have the ability to detect a lecherous, pathetic, child sex trafficking creep easily?

You don't need a college education for that, Captain Venmo.
