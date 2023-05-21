'You cover up abuse': Right-wing Catholic group slammed over anti-LGBTQ tweet
Catholic priest (Shuttershock)

CatholicVote, a right-wing non-profit that labels itself as the "top Catholic advocacy organization" in the United States, received a drubbing on social media this weekend over a comment that it posted about a CNN article.

The outlet reported on Friday that actors Idina Menzel and Jonathan Van Ness had released statements strongly condemning the wave of anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation that Republicans are spearheading throughout the country.

"At least 417 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the United States since the start of the year — a new record, according to American Civil Liberties Union data as of April 3. That’s more than twice the number of such bills introduced all of last year," CNN explained.

"My son and his friends, they don't even have to be told about being inclusive,” Menzel told CNN. “As a mother, I want my son to grow up in a world where you can love anyone. No matter who he becomes as a human being, he’ll be loved. He will have a home. He will be celebrated for who he is."

Van Ness remarked that “child poverty is a way bigger threat to children right now. Child abuse is a way bigger threat to children right now. Gun violence is a way bigger issue for parents to be focusing on as opposed to what people are choosing to wear and how people are choosing to express themselves," with which Menzel agreed, according to CNN.

After CNN published its interviews with Menzel and Van Ness, CatholicVote tweeted, "Protecting kids from explicit sexual content = 'anti-LGBTQ.' Noted."

The blowback, which was swift and harsh, centered primarily on the Church's extensive history of sexual abuse.

A nameless Twitter user kicked things off, writing, "We should protect kids from Catholic priests being that kids are always sexually abused in a Catholic Church."

St. Martin's Press publisher Jo Luehmann: "You all have entire bookshelves where you demonize non-Christians. The number of abuse survivors and victims in your churches is alarmingly massive. You cover up abuse of children in schools, churches and homes. Perhaps sit this one out."

Harvard Law Cyberlaw Clinic instructor Alejandra Caraballo quipped that "maybe y'all should protect kids from priests, adding that "the only thing that's sexually inappropriate around children are catholic priests."

Wu Tang is for the Children: "Hey @CatholicVote, might want to clean up your BS first before offering up your thoughts here."

Girl Geek: "If you really want to protect kids from sexual abuse, the best thing to do is keep them out of churches."

Vs.: "CatholicVote boldly refuses to sit this one out."

Victoria Brownworth: "Oh my goodness. Seriously? The pedophile priest cheering section has the unmitigated gall to show your faces here? Sit down and say 1,000 Hail Marys as penance."

Bizzle (Alfalfa Male): "Oof. Damn. You may want to take a seat."

drew olanoff: "You really want to involve yourselves in this conversation?"

LeftwardSwing: "You should probably stay out of this conversation. Over 150 members of the archdiocese in Baltimore alone."

RWLatstetter #BERNIE2024: "STRANGE RELIGION YOU HAVE THERE! The average settlement in recent sexual abuse cases against the Catholic Church is around $300,000 – $400,000. To date, Catholic dioceses in the U.S. have paid over $3 billion in compensation to sexual abuse victims."

