Catholic school director among those nabbed in undercover child predator sting

A director of music ministry at a Catholic school is one of six individuals whom authorities in Washington say were arrested in connection with an undercover sting of child predators.

Sean Baba, who was working as the Director of Music Ministry at St. Pius X Church and School, was arrested for the felony crimes of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced. Also wrapped up in the sting was Te’Vari Jenkins, who was reportedly working as a Director of Child Development Programs for the Club K program.

The four others charged as part of the sting were Henry Banegas Interiano, Ethan Caddy, Sincere Peoples, and Jackson T. West, according to the office. The investigators used multiple dating applications, social media sites, and other online platforms to pose as underage boys and girls as part of the sting.



"The people contacted the profiles online and offered to meet a person they believed to be a child for sex. When the people arrived to meet the child, they were instead contacted by law enforcement and arrested," the office wrote in its media release. "During the mission, multiple people immediately ended their conversations once they learned the person they were talking to clearly identified as a minor who provided a specific age."

The news was picked up by KATU2, which reported that Baba was terminated and barred from the parish property. KATU2 also obtained this statement from Club K:

Club K was made aware of an employee arrest today. The employee was a Substitute Director and his arrest did not involve conduct that occurred at Club K. Club K takes the safety of our children very seriously. Club K has taken immediate action to address matters, is cooperating with the appropriate authorities, and has no further comment at this time. Thank you for your understanding.