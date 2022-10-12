Catholic school teacher under fire after video shows her apparently flashing Nazi salute

A Catholic school teacher in Brazil is being investigated after video surfaced showing her appear to give the Nazi salute in front of her class, the New York Post reports.

The clip shows the unnamed teacher at Colégio Sagrada Família in Ponta Grossa, Paraná, first giving a traditional salute before flashing the Nazi salute while draped in the Brazilian flag and wearing memorabilia in support of right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro -- to the sound of laughter in the classroom.

While the true intent of the teacher isn't known, the school as received multiple complaints over the incident and is conducting an "internal" investigation.

“Out of respect for our school community, parents, students and everyone who has an interest in what happened to one of our teachers from the 3rd grade of high school, we state that we do not condone or agree with the teacher’s position," the school said in a statement.

The Brazil-Israel Institute wrote that the behavior “exemplifies the warnings that neo-Nazi incidents have increased in Brazil in recent years, whether against Jews or other groups, such as black people and the LGBTQIA+ community."

Watch the video below or at this link.