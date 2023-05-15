Celebrity megachurch sexual abuse scandal exposed in ‘The Secrets of Hillsong’ docuseries
Canadian singer Justin Bieber (Angela WEISS AFP/File)

A celebrity megachurch with a global reach accused of sexual abuse is the subject of a four-part FX docuseries “The Secrets of Hillsong,” Jezebel reports.

Carl Lentz, the Hillsong Church’s “rockstar pastor” who was removed from his leadership role in 2020 over allegations of “breaches of trust” and a “recent revelation of moral failures,” was the subject of a 2021 Vanity Fair investigative series that is the basis of the docuseries.

Lentz in his role as "celebrity pastor" enjoyed public relationships with Justin Bieber and the Kardashian-Jenner clan along with members of the New York Knicks and New Jersey Nets, among others.

Hillsong had branded itself as the “cool” church, Jezebel’s Kyle Cheung reports, noting that the church claimed to be accepting of LGBTQ people and publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump rages about John Durham report in an all-caps rant calling Mueller's Russia probe 'treason!'

Cheung writes that “In November 2020, when Lentz was very publicly ousted from his leadership position for ‘breaches of trust’ and ‘a recent revelation of moral failures,’ it started to become clear that Hillsong was more a corrupt corporation than a church.”

The “moral failures” included multiple extramarital affairs, one of which involved a woman who described a sexual relationship with Lentz as abusive.

The docuseries will feature the first interviews with Lentz and his family since the allegations first surfaced in 2020.

SmartNews