Trump rages about John Durham report in an all-caps rant calling Mueller's Russia probe 'treason!'

Former President Donald Trump erupted on Monday after special counsel John Durham released a 300-page report regarding the FBI's investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign

Trump took to his social media site, and claimed, "WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe! In other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!"



About an hour later he posted again: "The Durham Report spells out in great detail the Democrat Hoax that was perpetrated upon me and the American people. This is 2020 Presidential Election Fraud, just like 'stuffing' the ballot boxes, only more so. This totally illegal act had a huge impact on the Election. With an honest (sic) Media, we are looking at the Crime of the Century!"

But it was after about an hour that Trump really started cooking.

"THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!" he posted. Durham found that there was no crime, which is why he was unable to prosecute anyone successfully. In one case, with he got a guilty plea for lying on a form, Robert Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann explained to MSNBC.

About 10 minutes later he said: "TREASON!!!"

The findings from Durham don't suggest treason, nor has anyone been charged with treason in the case.

About another ten minutes passed and he demanded that Congress do something, though he didn't say exactly what it is they should do.

"CONGRESS MUST DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS. MUST NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN!" he posted.

Ten minutes later he proclaimed again in all-caps: "SO PROUD TO HAVE FIRED JAMES COMEY. INSTINCT!"

Another ten minutes later he posted another message: "JACK SMITH AND THE SPECIAL PERSECUTORS OFFICE ARE PLAYING THE SAME GAMES WITH ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND FAKE PROSECUTIONS AS JAMES COMEY, ONLY FAR MORE OBVIOUS. THE DOJ MUST END THIS CHARADE RIGHT NOW, AND THAT GOES TO THEIR USE OF D.A.’s & A.G’s IN ATLANTA & NEW YORK. MAGA!!!"

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis doesn't work for the Justice Department, she was elected by the voters. Similarly, the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, also doesn't work under the DOJ, he was elected. Neither answers to the DOJ. Jack Smith does, but he's not tasked with looking at anything Russia related.

