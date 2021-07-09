Charges dropped against biracial teen who was tased by Florida trooper outside girlfriend's home
Surveillance camera footage of Jack Rodeman being confronted by Trooper George Smyrnios. (Screenshot)

The state of Florida will not pursue charges against a biracial teenager who was tased by a state trooper outside his girlfriend's home last month, in an incident caught on surveillance video that sparked widespread outrage.

The video showed Jack Rodeman, 16, standing on the back porch of his girlfriend's Fort Myers home, where he had permission to be. Rodeman was texting his girlfriend and waiting for her to open the door, with both hands visible on his phone, when FHP Trooper George Smyrnios repeatedly tased him, causing him to fall and hit his head on a fire pit.

Fort Myers' CBS affiliate reported Friday morning that the local State Attorney's Office has opted not to pursue charges against Rodeman, who was held in a juvenile detention center for 10 days following the incident.

"Rodeman's booking charge was named in a notice to the Lee County Clerk of Courts as failure to obey police or fire department, a public order crime and second degree misdemeanor," the station reported. "The notice says there was insufficient evidence to prove said charge beyond a reasonable doubt, which is why the charge was dropped."

Smyrnios wrote in a police report that Rodeman was '"a suspicious person' who darted and hid into bushes after seeing the trooper's cruiser," according to reports.


The Florida Highway Patrol is conducting an administrative review of Smyrnios' use of force, and Rodeman's attorney, Sawyer Smith, plans to take action against the agency.

"There is no place in a free society for the government to inflict physical abuse upon a child. This is not Russia. This is America. We deserve better," Smith said. "We will prosecute a civil case against Florida Highway Patrol until the very end."


Watch the video below.


Outrage after Florida trooper uses Taser on teen www.youtube.com

