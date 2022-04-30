Nebraska Republican accused of new groping attack before Trump visit
Charles Herbster, a Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to a crowd Wednesday at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte. Donald Trump Jr. was his guest at the event. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

According to a new report from the New York Times, Charles W. Herbster, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump for Nebraska governor, has been accused by another woman who claims her groped her.

Herbster was supposed to appear at a rally with the former president on Friday, but weather conditions postponed his visit till Sunday.

The accusation comes on the heels of similar accusations from eight other women including Republican State Sen. Julie Slama who claimed her attack happened in 2019.

According to Elizabeth Todsen, Herbster "grabbed her at the dinner in Omaha," saying in a statement through her lawyer, "For years I have struggled with an experience I had with Charles W. Herbster. At a political event in 2019, Herbster sexually groped me while greeting my table.”

The Times Reid Epstein reports, "The allegations against Mr. Herbster, a millionaire agribusiness executive who is largely self-funding his campaign, have roiled the often polite world of Nebraska politics ahead of the state’s May 10 primary. The longtime Trump ally has adopted the former president’s playbook in responding to the allegations, forcefully denying them, suing his first public accuser, a state senator, and tying her to his political rivals."

According to the report Todsen "...is a former political aide to Nebraska state legislators who now works for a fund-raising company in Washington."

The Times is also reporting that her attorney, Tara Tesmer Paulson, said her client would make no additional comments at this time.

SmartNews