Vandal who painted 'groomer' on libraries had disturbing evidence of child sex abuse in apartment: police
A former Maryland school librarian who spray-painted "groomer" on public libraries during Pride Week has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Charles Sutherland, of Takoma Park, Md., was arrested last month on six misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography and ordered held without bond until his trial, which is scheduled for next month in Montgomery County, and he's also scheduled to go on trial in August in Prince George County on vandalism and hate crime charges in the library incidents, reported WTOP-TV.

The 31-year-old Sutherland was arrested in June after he was caught on video spray-painting anti-LGBTQ slurs on entrances to public libraries in New Carrollton and Greenbelt, and police said he consented to a search of his home at that time.

Sutherland, who is a school librarian at Northview Elementary School in Bowie, admitted to having images of child sexual abuse on his computer, police said, and officers also found diapers and dolls in his apartment, including a child-sized doll in his bed.

He allegedly told police he had no children, nieces or nephews.

The forensic review of Sutherland's computer was not completed until January, police said, and charges were filed in early February.

Sutherland has been on administrative leave from Prince George’s County Public Schools since his arrest last year.

