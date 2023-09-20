'Fascist!' MAGA activist buried in profane roars from students at Arizona college

Turning Point USA head Charlie Kirk got a furious welcoming committee when he visited Northern Arizona University Tuesday night with students shouting and cursing him out as he tried to speak, reported The Daily Beast.

Kirk was there for a debate titled, “Prove Me Wrong: The Government is Lying to You,” according to the Beast.

According to the report, Kirk was met with protesters shouting "F--k you, fascist!" and holding signs saying things like, “Facists [sic] f--k off!” “Charlie Kirk has a small face,” “Trans rights = human rights,” and “Charlie K. is a p--s baby.”

TPUSA is one of the largest right-wing student organizations in the country, and a key group that rallies younger conservatives to former President Donald Trump's cause, although in recent years a rift has grown between the once-close leadership of TPUSA and the more formally affiliated Students for Trump organization.

Over the years, TPUSA has come under several controversies, including chapter leaders promoting racial slurs on social media. The group, which promotes "family values" and opposes LGBTQ rights, was also hit with controversy two years ago after inviting right-wing adult film star Brandi Love as a VIP guest to their Student Action Summit in Florida, with some activists bemoaning that the invite was against their values and white nationalist "groypers" surrounding and harassing her.

Amid all the recent drama, Fox News has sought to distance itself from the organization this year.