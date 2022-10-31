Prominent conservative Charlie Kirk calls on his audience to bail out Pelosi attacker

During a segment on his livestream show, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk slammed news outlets and journalists who say the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband this weekend is a sign that right-wing rhetoric is sparking real-world violence, saying "of course" Republicans should reject Democrats' attempts to link them to the attack.

"Why is the conservative movement to blame for gay schizophrenic nudists that are hemp jewelry maker breaking into someone's home -- or maybe not breaking into someone's home. Why are we to blame for that exactly," Kirk said. "And why is he still in jail? Why has he not been bailed out? And by the way, if some amazing patriot out there in San Francisco or the Bay Area wants to really be a midterm hero, someone should go and bail this guy out ... bail him out, and then go ask him some questions."

Kirk's claim that Paul Pelosi's attacker, Dave DePape, is gay likely came from an article posted, then deleted, by Elon Musk that claimed without evidence that DePape had previously attended a gay nightclub before the attack.

Reports show that DePape had a long history of believing in and blogging about conspiracy theories. In recent years, his beliefs started to reflect themes that are echoed in right-wing conspiracy theorist circles.

