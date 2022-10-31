Donald Trump Jr. buried by CNN analyst over his 'disgusting' response to attack on Paul Pelosi

Donald Trump Jr. was trashed by a senior CNN political analyst on Monday for his appalling response to the attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi in his home early Friday morning by a hammer-wielding far-right extremist who came seeking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

With the majority of conservatives calling the assault horrifying, the oldest son of Donald Trump decided to make jokes about it in an apparent effort to amuse and gain favor with fans of his much more famous father.

Sharing an image on social media of a hammer and men's underwear with a caption that read, "Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready,” Trump Jr. added: “The Internet remains undefeated.”

According to CNN's Chris Cillizza wrote that it was a new low for a man whose public career has been full of them.

Calling Don Jr's response "egregiously bad," he added, "But, unfortunately, not unexpected."

Digging into the heart of the matter, he wrote, "Trump Jr., even more so than his famous father, has reveled in the idea that he is the king of the deplorables – someone willing to say and do things that other people want to but are too afraid."

"Trump Jr.’s MO has always been – as it likely will be for this incident – that he is just joking, and that people need to stop taking themselves so seriously. He’s the cool guy who doesn’t ever get offended while the rest of us are the squares who are forever on outrage watch," he continued. "The only right thing to do in this situation is a) condemn the act and b) see what can be done to put better safeguards in place in hopes of keeping this from happening again. Instead, what Trump Jr. did is make light of it."

Writing that what makes it worse is that the Truth Social post garnered 5,000 likes and more than 1,000 shares, Cillizza claimed that puts the attention-hungry Don Jr. in a box where he can't walk it back.

"Not only will he likely refuse to apologize for his disgusting post, he will revel in it – convinced that his mission of freaking out the woke mob has been accomplished," the CNN analyst predicted before lamenting, "We are in a very dark place when content like this is championed by people in positions of power. It normalizes aberrant behavior by making light of it. And the result is that such incidents become more and more likely in the future."

You can read his whole editorial here.