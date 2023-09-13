Trump's movement exists because 'we want a white Obama': Charlie Kirk

Right-wing activist leader Charlie Kirk said that Donald Trump's movement exists because Republicans "want a white Obama."

While broadcasting from a pastors' summit on Wednesday, Kirk suggested GOP voters had racist motivations when they chose Trump for president in 2016.

"The Obama movement was larger than life," Kirk explained. "They rode this idea of candidate enthusiasm and this idea of hope and change and all of that. But you live by the sword, you die by the sword."

"And Obama got re-elected in 2012, but then Republican voters said, our turn," he added. "We want a white Obama."

Kirk said Trump was the only candidate who could fill the role.

"And the only, I mean, you've got Jeb Bush, you had Marco Rubio, and who was the only person that could potentially play the charismatic game as talented as Barack Obama? Donald Trump," he remarked.

