'Fascists off campus!' Students protest Charlie Kirk visit to university
Protesters turned out to reject a campus visit from conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the University of California.

The Turning Points USA founder appeared Wednesday night at the university for his Live Free Tour, but about 100 students showed up to protest the visit and clashed with some of Kirk's supporters, reported The Daily Beast.

“What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” protesters chanted, while some screamed: “Fascists off campus!”

The event was streamed live, and Kirk mentioned the protesters and invited them inside for a "dialogue," but he also described them as left-wing radicals.

“Isn’t it telling...they say fascism...it’s hilarious..the last time I checked, the people that are fascists are usually the ones that spend their evenings trying to prevent other people to speak,” said Kirk, who speaks out frequently against classroom lessons on racism and LGBTQ discrimination.

