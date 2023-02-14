Infamous Charlottesville demonstrator dies the same day drug smuggling trial was set to begin

The Bradford Funeral Home in Summersville, Missouri announced that Teddy Joseph Von Nukem died on Jan. 30, 2023. He was perhaps most known for the photos of the tiki torch-wielding rioters at the head of the group in Charlottesville, tweeted activist and writer Molly Conger.

The Springfield News-Leader confirmed a classmate of Von Nukem spoke out about coming of age with him.

Von Nukem’s name was outed by a former Lebanon classmate in a social media post that remembered him as a smart “token goth kid” and “highly intelligent” history buff. Though, she explained he had an unsettling interest in Nazi Germany.

When interviewed by the local news, Von Nukem explained, "If we don't play, we will be the field trampled by the players. You have to pick your side. You have to throw your support behind the army that is fighting for you."

IN OTHER NEWS: Biden admin creating 'unacceptable' roadblocks for probing Jared Kushner Saudi deals

"The rally was not a racist rally. It was a rally to save our history," he continued, noting he doesn't want "Union" statues removed either.

The infamous "crying Nazi," Christopher Cantwell was texting with Von Nukem after the photos went viral, saying "I'm a f*cking legend bro!" court documents showed. He went on to ask Cantwell to help "propel [him] into the spotlight" Von Nukem also bragged via text messages about assaulting someone. The details he shared sounded like a fight in a garage that ultimately sent four other prisoners to prison.

Conger noted that Jacob Goodwin, Daniel Borden, Alex Ramos, and Tyler Davis were convicted of "malicious wounding" for their involvement in the attack. There were two other participants known only as "sunglasses" and "red beard" that were never found. Von Nukem was filmed walking toward the garage with the group of men linked to the assault. Photos and videos taken inside the garage also showed Von Nukem.

Since then, Von Nukem was arrested in Arizona trying to bring 15 kilos of fentanyl over the U.S. and Mexico border. He told police he accepted money from someone asking him to drive the car over.

On the day of his death, Von Nukem was facing trial for drug trafficking when he never showed up to court. The cause of death has not been released by the family.

Services were held at a local bakery in Missouri.

See the full thread here.