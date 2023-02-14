Biden admin creating 'unacceptable' roadblocks for probing Jared Kushner Saudi deals: Dem senator
Jared Kushner participates in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords between Israel, UAE and Bahrain at the White House. (Shutterstock.com)

Some Democrats in the United States Senate are complaining that President Joe Biden's administration is setting up roadblocks for them as they try to gather more information about Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner's deals with the Saudi Arabian government.

In an interview with the Washington Post's Greg Sargent, Sen. Ron Wyden (R-OR) said that the Biden administration has not been handing over documents that are being requested to examine the lucrative deals that Kushner has cut with the Saudis since former President Donald Trump left office.

Wyden called the lack of cooperation on the investigation "unacceptable," and added that the Biden team has only been slightly more helpful than Trump's own administration in responding to his inquiries.

In his piece, Sargent outlines why investigating the Kushner-Saudi connection is so important, especially given that Trump is once again making a run for the White House.

"Thanks to The Post’s Michael Kranish, we now know that the day after leaving as White House senior adviser, Kushner created a company that became a private equity fund with $2 billion from a sovereign wealth fund chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," Sargent writes. "Meanwhile, in private life, Trump initiated new business dealings with the Saudis, including tournaments at his golf courses for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf."

