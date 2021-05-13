Liz Cheney: Trump 'has got to be investigated criminally' for inciting MAGA mob

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not backing down from her fight with former President Donald Trump and is now encouraging the United States Department of Justice to conduct a criminal investigation into the former president.

In an interview with NBC News, Cheney said it was necessary for the DOJ to uncover the full truth about the events leading up to the deadly January 6th riots at the Capitol, even if that meant charging the former president with crimes.

"I think the American people have to know," she said. "And certainly any president who did what we know this former president did has got to be investigated criminally."

Cheney dodged when she asked whether she would run for president herself in 2024, but she insisted that Trump "must not ever again be anywhere close to the Oval Office."

Cheney was ousted from her leadership position this week by her fellow House Republicans over her refusal to stop criticizing Trump for his continued lies about the results of the 2020 presidential election.