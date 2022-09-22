Texas police chief nabbed in undercover prostitution operation

A Texas police chief was arrested and charged this Wednesday after he was snagged in an undercover anti-prostitution operation, Click2Houston reports.

Chief Deputy Brian Harris of the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office was charged with soliciting prostitution and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

“We are sending a message that we are not going to tolerate this activity in our community,” a news release from Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said. “We will arrest and charge those who engage in this illicit act. We will also continue to identify those who have been forced into trafficking by rescuing them from their situations and connecting them with services to help with their recovery.”

Harris’ LinkedIn page states that he was a veteran homicide detective for the Houston Police Department before retiring.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Day of trauma': Students told they were going to career fair taken to 'anti-LGBT church service' instead

In a statement, Precinct 5 said they were notified that an "assistant chief was arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution in Montgomery County."

"Chief Brian Harris has been relieved of duty," the statement read. "We hold our deputies to the highest standard. His termination is effective immediately."

Watch a report on the story below or at this link.

Harris County Precinct 5 chief among 14 suspects arrested in undercover prostitution operation; ... www.youtube.com

SmartNews