FBI's Christopher Wray sounds the alarm on the extent of Chinese espionage in US: It 'blew me away'

On Tuesday, NBC reported that FBI Director Christopher Wray is warning that the extent of Chinese espionage efforts in the United States are on a scale far larger than most people realize.

"Wray has become the U.S. government’s most outspoken critic of the Chinese government’s spying. In an exclusive NBC News interview, he said the sheer scale of Chinese efforts to steal American technology shocked him when he became FBI director in 2017," reported Pete Williams.

"This one blew me away," Wray told NBC. "And I’m not the kind of guy that uses words like 'blown away' easily."

According to Wray, there are 2,000 open FBI counterintelligence cases on Chinese espionage attempts — and on average, the FBI opens a new one every 12 hours.

"The Chinese government has repeatedly insisted that it doesn’t steal U.S. business secrets. But the FBI has accused Chinese spies of targeting a wide range of American innovations — including Covid vaccines, computer chips, nuclear power plants, wind turbines and smart phones, for example," said the report. "Last November a Chinese intelligence officer, Xu Yanjun, was convicted of trying to steal closely guarded technology developed by GE aviation for making jet engine fan blades from composite materials. Investigators said he helped hackers in China get access to company computers and tried to persuade a GE engineer to travel to China."

In one particularly egregious instance, Chinese spies made it into the Trump White House in 2020 and even sat in on a confidential Republican election strategy meeting.

