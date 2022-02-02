GOP lawmaker busted by CNN fact checker for pushing bogus story about Canadian PM fleeing to US

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale on Tuesday took Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) to task for twice promoting an utterly baseless internet rumor about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fleeing to the United States to escape the caravan of angry truckers protesting his vaccination mandates.

In writing up Roy's claims, Dale shows that the story about Trudeau fleeing to America "was initially circulated by an anonymous Twitter account" and had not been reported by anything remotely resembling a credible news publication.

Dale even went so far as to track down the person who runs the anonymous account to see where they had gotten their false information about Trudeau fleeing the country in the wake of a trucker revolt.

READ MORE: Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s PAC has ‘all but officially gone bust’: report

"The person behind the 'Terror Alarm' account told CNN that their name is Libi Cohen and that they had gotten their initial information about Trudeau having fled to the US 'from local Israeli media,'" writes Dale. "But when asked for more specifics about the source, they pointed only to an obscure Twitter account with fewer than 4,000 followers, "Masonic Mission," whose tweets are currently "protected" and unavailable to the general public."

Roy has still not deleted the tweets about Trudeau fleeing as of this writing.