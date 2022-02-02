Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s PAC has ‘all but officially gone bust’: report
Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene. on Facebook.

A political action committee launched last year by MAGA Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) received only one contribution in the last quarter of 2021 — from Gaetz himself.

The Daily Beast reported Tuesday that Gaetz and Green's PAC, called "Put America First," has "all but officially gone bust."

"The two right-wing bomb-throwers never really made money from the jump," the Daily Beast reported. "Everything they took in went right back out the door. But their final quarter in 2021 was notably bad."

The PAC's only contribution in the last three months — a $18,922 transfer from Gaetz’s campaign — "appears to have been necessary to pay off the PAC’s final outstanding obligations," the Daily Beast reported, adding that the PAC "has no money left."

READ MORE: 'We are clearly in conspiracy territory': Former US attorney says latest Trump revelations are game changers

After creating the PAC, Gaetz and Greene launched an "America First" tour, but multiple venues canceled their rallies last summer, prompting the two lawmakers to stage a protest in California.

Gaetz has also been struggling to raise money for his own campaign due to the ongoing federal investigation into whether he sex-trafficked a minor, the Daily Beast reported.

"After two breakneck fundraising quarters to kick off 2021, his campaign committee, Friends of Matt Gaetz, ended with a $94,838.65 loss on the year," the site reported. "Those first six months saw record fundraising for the three-term Republican, and it likely would have been a banner year if it weren’t for the investigation, which is examining whether Gaetz sex-trafficked a 17-year-old girl, illegally paid for sex, obstructed justice, violated the Mann Act, and played a role in an allegedly corrupt political influence campaign—and additionally whether his campaign broke the law in furthering any of those possible crimes."

Read the full story.

SmartNews