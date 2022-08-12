Texas GOP lawmaker floats government shutdown to force Democrats to repeal their signature law

On Friday, ahead of the House's vote to pass the Democrats' landmark Inflation Reduction Act package of health care, climate investment, tax reform, and deficit reduction, far-right Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) appeared on Fox News to attack the legislation.

During the interview, Roy suggested that an upcoming Republican House majority should immediately force a government shutdown and hold the entire federal civil service hostage to force President Joe Biden to agree to repeal the legislation.

"What Republicans ought to do — I would personally say that we should deny them a physical quorum today. I wouldn't even play their game today, flying in here and having 175 people voting by proxy. But if this thing passes today — which I assume it will because there's not a single Democrat who gives a whit about the American people and doing the right thing — I would say we should defund all of these entities and we should commit to repealing this bill on day one if the American people give us power and give us the control in the House."

"We should fight this with everything we have," Roy continued. "No more speeches, no more here's what we're going to do, no more hearings. Come in on day one and say, we're going to shut this government down, shut it down until they stop going after the American people. Stop screwing them with high energy bills. Stop screwing them with high gas prices. Stop sending the FBI after them. Stop going after parents when they want to just fix their schools. And the Republicans should show up to the party and actually fight."

Before being elected to Congress, Roy served as chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). One of Cruz's first acts in the Senate in 2013 was to rally Republicans to shut down the government to try to force President Barack Obama to defund his signature health care legislation, the Affordable Care Act.

That shutdown was disastrous for Republicans, with hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed or going without pay, national outrage, and Congress finally coming to an agreement to resume funding with virtually no changes to the law.

