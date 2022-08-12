Steve Doocy calls out Elise Stefanik's anti-law enforcement rant: 'The FBI director was appointed by Trump!'

On Friday morning's edition of "Fox and Friends," Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) went on to attack the FBI — but was caught off guard when co-anchor Steve Doocy actually hit back and pointed out there are several reasons to think the search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club was justified and serious.

The FBI, as Doocy noted, was in fact looking for highly classified nuclear secrets as part of their search — and he challenged Stefanik to justify why that wouldn't be a legitimate thing to investigate.

"House Republicans are going to follow the facts and demand accountability and transparency," said Stefanik. "The statement by Attorney General Merrick Garland is not nearly enough ... this is Joe Biden's Department of Justice and FBI, targeting his most likely presidential opponent in 2024. It is not news to the American people that President Trump is very likely to run for president. This was incredibly an overreach, it's un-American, and there's going to be a lot more questions from the FBI that the American people deserve."

"Well, of course, the FBI director was appointed by Donald Trump," Doocy corrected her. "But Congresswoman, if — and they're just allegations, and we just have a little taste of the story from The New York Times and The Washington Post — they say, as Peter talked a moment ago, that apparently there was a national security concern about some of the documents, allegedly, at Mar-a-Lago. That they were materials from — they were higher than Top Secret, they were classified higher than that. As you know, they're called special access programs, and apparently they're related to nuclear weapons. We don't know if they're our weapons, we don't know if they're another country's weapons. But if that is true, and they were just in the basement at Mar-a-Lago, that's kind of a big deal."

"Well certainly, Steve, there's been a lot of, again, guesses as to, and media reporting," said Stefanik. "We do not know the facts, which is why it's important to follow the facts wherever they lead. And that's why it's important in our oversight role on the House Intelligence Committee, we continue to see the FBI refuse to answer questions when they create controversies and they overreach, and that should never be the case."

Trump responded to the new reports that the FBI was searching for nuclear material with a new rant earlier in the morning, accusing them of "planting information." However, he has indicated he will not contest the DOJ's move to unseal the warrant.

